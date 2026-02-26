APSU Men’s Tennis Faces Chattanooga, Alabama A&M, Middle Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Chattanooga in a dual match on Friday at 12:00pm at the Chattanooga Tennis Courts in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Governors will compete against Alabama A&M at 1:00pm, at the Alabama A&M Tennis Courts, in Huntsville, Alabama. The APSU Govs will complete the weekend with matches against Middle Tennessee at 5:00pm in Murfreesboro, TN.

The Governors opened the season with a pair of losses before picking up their first win against Oakland City, 4-3. Austin Peay State University dropped its match to Drake, 4-0, defeated Southern Indiana, 4-3, but fell to North Alabama, 7-0.

In the 2025 fall season against Chattanooga, the APSU Govs secured two doubles wins and one singles win. Against Alabama A&M, the Govs had two doubles wins and three singles wins. The last meeting between the Governors and the Blue Raiders was in 2024 where the APSU Govs were defeated 7-0. Historically, the Governors have never defeated the Blue Raiders.

Chattanooga is currently 2-5 with wins against Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech. Alabama does not have a win in the 2026 season with an 0-6 record. Middle Tennessee boasts a 10-3 record with its only losses to Vanderbilt, Indiana, and Oklahoma State.

About the Chattanooga Mocs

2025-26 Record: 2-5 (0-0, SoCon)

2024-25 Record: 15-11 (4-3, SoCon)

Furman defeated Chattanooga in the Southern Conference Tournament, 4-3. Chattanooga defeated Saint Mary’s in the UTR NIT Championship Final, 5-2.

Last Meeting: Chattanooga defeated APSU, 7-0 (February 15th, 2025)

About the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

2025-26 Record: 0-6 (0-0, SWAC)

2024-25 Record: 7-12 (5-1, SWAC)

Last Meeting: The Governors defeated Alabama A&M, 5-2 (February 22nd, 2025)

About the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

2025-26 Record: 10-3 (0-0, Conference USA)

2024-25 Record: 16-10 (0-0, Conference USA)

Last Meeting: Middle Tennessee defeated APSU, 7-0 (February 27th, 2024)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Evansville, Indiana, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns home after a four-match road trip with a match against Saint Louis on March 7th at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville.