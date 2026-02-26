49.7 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Defeats Middle Tennessee for First Home Win

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Edge Blue Raiders 4-3 at the Governors Tennis Courts. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-3 a win against Middle Tennessee, Thursday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay State University started strong with a win in doubles with a quick match from Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand defeating Lena Peyer and  Sze Xuan Lim, 6-1. Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel fell against Rutuja Chaphalkar and  S. Rodrigues De Lima, 6-2. In a thrilling tie-break match, Luca Bohlen  and Yi-Ching Huang clinched the doubles win against Zora Koenig and Sara Conde, 7-6 with an extended, 9-7 set tie break. 

After losses by Baranov and Bolton in singles, Thiel earned the Govs’ first singles victory from the No. 5 court and a three-set win by Huang from the No. 2 position gave the APSU Govs a 3-2 lead. Butavand clinched the win for Austin Peay State University for a team score of 4-2. With the result already decided, MTSU’s Sara Conde defeated Pauline Bruns.

The Governors improved to 7-2 this season with the win over Middle Tennessee. In the 2024 season, Austin Peay started 3-6. The Governors have defeated both Murray State, and Middle Tennessee through the early potion of the spring campaign following 7-0 and 6-1 losses to the two last season, respectively.  

Results   

Doubles   

  1. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang def.  Zora Koenig / Sara Conde, 7-6 (9-7)
  2. Rutuja Chaphalkar / S. Rodrigues De Lima def. Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel, 6-2
  3. Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand def. Lena Peyer /  Sze Xuan Lim, 6-1

Singles   

  1. Lena Peyer def. Sophia Baranov, 6-3, 6-1
  2. Yi-Ching Huang def. Sthefany Rodrigues De Lima, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
  3. Clemence Butavand def. Zora Koenig, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5
  4. Sara Conde def. Pauline Bruns, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5
  5. Elena Thiel def. Sze Xuan Lim, 6-2, 6-1
  6. Sadbaroy, Kholdarova def. Alice Bolton, 6-2, 6-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1, 6, 5, 2, 3, 4)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action when it plays its second home match of the spring against St. Louis on Saturday for a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

