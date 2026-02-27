Clarksville Obituary: Beverly Joyce Killebrew

Clarksville, TN – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our mother Beverly Joyce Killebrew, 82 of Clarksville, TN. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, February 23rd, 2026.
Celebration of life will be held Monday, March 2nd, 2026 at 1:00pm at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Dotsonville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Beverly was born November 16th, 1943 in Clarksville, TN; daughter of the late Leonard Elzie and Helen Sally Holmes Shepherd. Beverly was a source of love and warmth to everyone who knew her. Beverly’s kindness, generosity, and gentle nature touched the lives of many. Beverly served our Nation and its service members with her late Husband Kenny, packing and moving personal property of our troops.
She was often personally requested during moves by troops and their families due to her work ethic, care, and handling of their property. Beverly was a wife, mother, grandmother, caretaker, gardener, florist, and neighbor to many. Beverly loved the Lord with all of her heart; her faith never wavered through the many trials of life. We rest in the calm of knowing that Beverly is now with her Heavenly Father. Her memory will live on in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth Killebrew; brothers, Leonard, Johnnie, Marvin, Danny Shepherd and sisters, Marcille Johnson, Nelda Shepherd, Wilma Jean Black, and Janice Sasser.
Survivors include her four daughters, Donna Castle(Robert), Sandra Herndon(Gary), Paula Loss, Vickie Rios(Alex); grandchildren, Heather Godsey(Britt), Charles Castle(Dorothy), James Castle(Jennifer), Michael Castle, Amanda Dow(Dennis), Lacy Willey, Tyler Herndon, Christopher Loss(Monica), Timothy Loss(Kelly), Jessica Johnson(Adam), Kayla Cotton(Tom), Justin Fulwood, great-grandchildren, Blake Harris(Lynzie), Kylee Harris, Cyminae Harris, Isaiah Willey, Micah Willey, Lillian Loss, Zoey Loss, Camron Loss, Nolan Loss, Ryan Loss, Britt Godsey, Jordan Johnson, Tristan Johnson, Norah Johnson, Riley Fulwood, Ariell Loss, Brandon Loss, Abigail Cotton, and Elizabeth Cotton; brother, Elvin Shepherd and sister, Patsy Hogan.
Family Serving as Pallbearers Jessica Johnson, Tyler Herndon, Blake Harris, Timothy Loss, Tom Cotton, and Ricky Hawley.
Condolences may be made online at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com