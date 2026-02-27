Clarksville Obituary: Beverly Joyce Killebrew

Clarksville, TN – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our mother Beverly Joyce Killebrew, 82 of Clarksville, TN. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, February 23rd, 2026.

Celebration of life will be held Monday, March 2nd, 2026 at 1:00pm at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Dotsonville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Beverly was born November 16th, 1943 in Clarksville, TN; daughter of the late Leonard Elzie and Helen Sally Holmes Shepherd. Beverly was a source of love and warmth to everyone who knew her. Beverly’s kindness, generosity, and gentle nature touched the lives of many. Beverly served our Nation and its service members with her late Husband Kenny, packing and moving personal property of our troops.

She was often personally requested during moves by troops and their families due to her work ethic, care, and handling of their property. Beverly was a wife, mother, grandmother, caretaker, gardener, florist, and neighbor to many. Beverly loved the Lord with all of her heart; her faith never wavered through the many trials of life. We rest in the calm of knowing that Beverly is now with her Heavenly Father. Her memory will live on in our hearts.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth Killebrew; brothers, Leonard, Johnnie, Marvin, Danny Shepherd and sisters, Marcille Johnson, Nelda Shepherd, Wilma Jean Black, and Janice Sasser.

Survivors include her four daughters, Donna Castle(Robert), Sandra Herndon(Gary), Paula Loss, Vickie Rios(Alex); grandchildren, Heather Godsey(Britt), Charles Castle(Dorothy), James Castle(Jennifer), Michael Castle, Amanda Dow(Dennis), Lacy Willey, Tyler Herndon, Christopher Loss(Monica), Timothy Loss(Kelly), Jessica Johnson(Adam), Kayla Cotton(Tom), Justin Fulwood, great-grandchildren, Blake Harris(Lynzie), Kylee Harris, Cyminae Harris, Isaiah Willey, Micah Willey, Lillian Loss, Zoey Loss, Camron Loss, Nolan Loss, Ryan Loss, Britt Godsey, Jordan Johnson, Tristan Johnson, Norah Johnson, Riley Fulwood, Ariell Loss, Brandon Loss, Abigail Cotton, and Elizabeth Cotton; brother, Elvin Shepherd and sister, Patsy Hogan.

Family Serving as Pallbearers Jessica Johnson, Tyler Herndon, Blake Harris, Timothy Loss, Tom Cotton, and Ricky Hawley.

Condolences may be made online at www.navefuneralhomes.com