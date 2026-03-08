52.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 8, 2026
Clarksville Police Respond to Serious Vehicle vs Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Faith Drive

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 6:16pm at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Faith Drive.

The motorcyclist is being transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Nashville. His condition is unknown at this time.

Fort Campbell Boulevard is completely shut down in both directions while FACT (Fatal Accident Crash Team) investigators are en route to conduct the investigation. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route until the roadway can be reopened.

There is no additional information available for release at this time.

