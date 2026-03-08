APSU Women’s Basketball Takes on Jacksonville with ASUN Tournament Championship on the Line

Clarksville, TN – For the first time in program history, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team will play for the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Championship against Jacksonville on Monday 5:00pm at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Austin Peay (19-12) defeated Stetson 68-52 in their semifinal round of the tournament on Saturday. Mya Williams led the Govs with 12 points. Williams, who hit her first of four straight three-pointers to give the APSU Govs a 49-42 lead following her three-point barrage, the Govs were up by 21 with 5:10 to play.

Anovia Sheals leads the APSU Govs on the season with 14.2 points, as Lameria Thomas leads with 6.7 rebounds.

Jacksonville (23-8) took a 67-58 win over Central Arkansas to send it into the championship. McKiya Miller led with 12 points, and Tatum Brown led with 12 rebounds.

Priscilla Williams leads the Dolphins on the season with 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Williams also averaged 1.3 blocks per game.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting of the two teams, with the Dolphins leading 2-1. The last matchup was a 70-68 Jacksonville win, Jan. 31 at F&M Bank Arena.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is first in the ASUN with a 5.8 rebound margin and 13.6 offensive rebounds per game.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 3.9 assists and 122 assists. Her 1.26 assist/turnover ratio ranks fourth.

Anovia Sheals is fourth with a 42.2 field-goal percentage. She has 440 points and 14.2 points per game.

Mya Williams is seventh with 1.86 her three-pointers per game.

About the Jacksonville Dolphins

Jacksonville is first in the ASUN with 25.8 bench points per game, 18.84 free throws per game, 73.2 scoring offense, 10.1 steals per game, and 19.68 turnovers forced per game.

Priscilla Williams is first in the conference with 10 double-doubles, 146 free throws per game, 245 rebounds, and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Williams’ 39 blocks and 1.30 blocks per game are fourth.

Tatum Brown is first in the conference with 73 steals and 2.35 steals per game.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.