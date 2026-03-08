Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Heads to Riverbend Intercollegiate in Houston

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its first team win of the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is back in action when it competes at the Riverbend Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at Riverbend Country Club in Houston, Texas.

Austin Peay is joined by Blinn College, Delaware, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Louisville, McLennan Community College, New Mexico State, Odessa College, Prairie View A&M, Tarleton State, Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, UT Arlington, and UTRGV in the 16-team field.

After leading Austin Peay State University to its first win of the season at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate with a runner-up finish, Jordin Cowing leads the Governors off the first tee in Texas. Cowing, the reigning Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, is tied for second on the team with a 77.05 scoring average while recording two rounds at even or under par and 17 counting scores in 21 rounds played this season.

Also tied for second on the team with a 77.05 scoring average, Ella Arzen is next in line for the Governors after posting a fourth-place finish last week. Arzen is one of two APSU ovs with a round in the 60s this season and is tied for second on the team with three rounds at even or under par and 18 counting scores in 21 rounds played.

After a sixth-place finish at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate, Abby Hirtzel is next on the tee for head coach Jessica Combs. Hirtzel has played to a 77.76 scoring average with three rounds at even or under par this season; she also is tied for second on the tea with 18 counting scores in 21 rounds played.

With a team-leading 76.10 scoring average, Jillian Breedlove is fourth in line for the Governors after a ninth-place finish last time out. Breedlove leads Austin Peay with one round in the 60s, five rounds at even or under par, and 19 counting scores in 21 rounds played this season.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Kate Roberts makes her fourth appearance and third in the lineup this season. Roberts has an 82.30 scoring average with three counting scores in six rounds played while in the lineup.

Additionally, Autumn Spencer, Abby Jimenez, and Makenna Cox will all compete as individuals at the Riverbend Intercollegiate. Spencer has a 79.56 scoring average with one round at even or under par this season, while Jimenez has carded an 80.17 average with two rounds at even or under par. In two appearances this season, Cox also has totaled a 79.00 scoring average.

Austin Peay State University tees competes in the first and second rounds of the Riverbend Intercollegiate, Monday, before playing the final round, Tuesday. For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on X Instagram, or LetsGoPeay.com.