Marsha Blackburn Report: Standing Up to the World’s Largest State Sponsor of Terrorism

Washington, D.C. – Since 1979, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard has killed more than 1,000 Americans, targeted our allies, and sown chaos across the Middle East.

This week, I joined with Katie Pavlich on NewsNation to discuss how President Donald J. Trump is standing up for our country through Operation Epic Fury and putting an end to Iran’s reign of terror.

We also spoke about the Trump administration’s work to arrest, detain, and deport the more than 18,000 known or suspected terrorists Joe Biden allowed into our country. President Trump will not rest until every single one of these individuals is removed from the United States.

Watch my interview here.

Weekly Rundown

When President Donald J. Trump signed into law the Working Families Tax Cuts on Independence Day, we knew the law would be a massive win for the American people. Over the last eight months, Republicans have been proven right. This week, I spoke on the Senate floor about how the landmark law has improved the lives of Tennesseans and the American people by preventing the largest tax hike in history and providing historic investments in border security and our national defense. Watch my floor speech here.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, I pressed Senator Dick Durbin on his hypocritical call for “sensible and humane” immigration policy after he ran cover for Joe Biden’s border crisis for four years. The National Counterterrorism Center has identified 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration allowed into the country. There is nothing sensible and humane about allowing terrorists to walk across our border and come into this country. Read more here.

Women veterans are one of the fastest-growing populations served by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and we need to do everything in our power to ensure they receive the care that they have earned in a timely manner. To improve access to women’s specialty care for any covered veteran, I introduced the Women Veterans Specialty Care Access Act. This would allow female veterans to directly schedule an appointment for women’s specialty care without requiring them to get a referral from a VA primary care provider. Read more here.

Tennesseans, small businesses, and families across the country deserve a simpler process that eases federal loan access. To establish a government-wide shared-services lending platform called “Lending.gov,” I introduced the Federal Loan Systems Modernization Act. This would streamline the process for borrowers and federal agencies, replacing the confusing patchwork of loan programs that frustrates Americans every day. It would also stop waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars. Read more here.

Last year, I introduced a bill to honor Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds for saving the lives of hundreds of Jewish-American soldiers during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. It was heartwarming to see President Trump posthumously award him with the Medal of Honor this week at the White House. His valor will not be forgotten. Read more about my bill here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

As I watched President Donald J. Trump’s powerful State of the Union address, I couldn’t help but feel renewed optimism for our nation’s future. The state of our union is stronger than ever, and President Trump did a tremendous job laying out the accomplishments Republicans have achieved over the last year on the issues that matter most to the American people. Read more about this in my weekly column here.

Last Sunday, I joined Mike Emanuel on Fox News to discuss the overnight breaking news from Mar-A-Lago and the Democrats’ partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. Watch my interview about this here.