Austin Peay State University Alumni Establish Dr. Samuel Jator Computer Science and Quantitative Methods Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Graduate students from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Mathematics and Statistics have made a generous gift to permanently establish the Dr. Samuel Jator Computer Science and Quantitative Methods Endowment.

The scholarship fund, which began in 2021, has now been converted to a permanent endowment in honor of former APSU professor Dr. Samuel Jator.

To qualify for this renewable scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time in the computer science or quantitative methods graduate programs and maintain a 3.0 GPA. Priority will be given to international students, and the funds can also be used to provide graduate assistant stipends if no qualified recipients are available.

“Dr. Jator not only provided exceptional academic guidance but also understood our unique circumstances as international students and supported us beyond the classroom,” said Israel Olugbade (‘19), an Austin Peay alum who led the funding effort. “This endowment represents our collective gratitude and our commitment to ensuring that future international students have the same opportunities we were given. We’re proud to give back to APSU because this university invested in us, and now we want to be part of creating that same pathway for future scholars.”

Olugbade, who serves as president of the Dr. Samuel Jator Graduate Scholarship Committee, is coordinating ongoing fundraising efforts with treasurer Andrew Ebong and other qualitative methods graduate alumni. The group plans to raise additional funds annually to support graduate students.

“We are grateful to see our graduates come together to honor Dr. Jator, who made a significant impact on their educational journey during his tenure at Austin Peay State University,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “This endowment exemplifies the Govs For Life Experience, with alumni giving back to create opportunities for future students while recognizing the faculty who shaped their success.”

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.