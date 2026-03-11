Clarksville Obituary: George Bailey Plummer

Clarksville, TN – George Bailey Plummer, age 84, of Cunningham, TN passed away on Monday, March 9th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 14th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Plummer officiating. The service will be live streamed and viewable at https://together.oneroomstreaming.com/U5DZ5Q

Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Bailey entered this life on August 15th, 1941, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Robert and Mattie Davis Plummer. Bailey was a Christian, and a former Elder of Mt. View Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Montgomery Central High School in 1959 and had a long fulfilling career with Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation.

Bailey was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He cherished his family and was a great provider. Bailey loved the outdoors and farming on the family farm. Over the years, he raised cattle, pigs, sheep, quail, goats, and rabbits. He loved running his rabbit dogs, where he watched and listened to them, rather than hunting for the kill.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lewis Plummer; mother, Mattie Belle Davis Plummer Batson; father by marriage, Billie Z. Batson; brother, Joel Plummer, and sister-in-law, Shirley Plummer.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 64 years, Sarah Bumpus Plummer; children, Kevin Plummer (Kristen), Kris Rich (Michael), and Kim Drye (Scott); grandchildren, Boone Smith (Melissa), and Dylan Smith (Karlee); great-grandchildren, Rhett, Brynlei, Grayson, and Layla; sister, Norma Alexander (Gary), and nephew, Greg Plummer.

Pallbearers will be Chad Watkins, Marty Nolin, Dylan Smith, Boone Smith, Joel Baggett, and Scott Drye.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to SunCrest Home Health and SunCrest Hospice, especially Terry Holt, for their love and care.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes