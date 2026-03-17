APSU Women’s Basketball Earns WNIT Bid, Set to Host UTRGV at F&M Bank Arena Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team accepted a bid to the 2026 Women’s National Invitation Tournament and will host UTRGV in the first round of the tournament on Thursday at 6:00pm at F&M Bank Arena.

This will be Austin Peay State University’s first-ever appearance in the WNIT and their first postseason tournament appearance since they went 1-2 at the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2022.

Austin Peay (19-13, 8-10 ASUN) finished eighth in the ASUN’s regular season to clinch its berth in the ASUN Tournament. APSU defeated #1 Eastern Kentucky 45-41 during the quarterfinals and followed the performance with a 68-52 win against Stetson in the semifinals.

With the win against the Hatters, the APSU Govs clinched their first championship game appearance since the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Govs finished as the runner-up in the ASUN Tournament, falling to Jacksonville in the title match.

With a win against the Vaqueros, the Governors would advance to the second round of the tournament and face Illinois State, March 22nd-24th. Additional information will be made available at a later date.

For news and updates throughout the WNIT, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.