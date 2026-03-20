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Clarksville Obituary: Darnell Martivus White

July 6th, 1996 - March 14th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Darnell Martivus White
Darnell Martivus White

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Darnell Martivus White, age 29, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, March 14th, 2026. 

Darnell was born on July 6th, 1966 in Carolton, AL to Michael Darnell White and Wanda Renee Barnes White. 

Darnell is survived by his father, Michael D. (Birgitta) White; mother, Wanda R. White; grandparents (maternal) Daisy and Willie Jackson; brothers, Jeremy Davis and Michael Lee; sisters, Jasmine White, Amari Henderson and Kima Barnes; step-sister Shenethea Ross; beloved fur sons, Bando and Max. 

Darnell is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents Rev. Edd and Edna B. White.

Darnell was an Austin Peay State University Alumni. He was a passionate motorcycle rider and devoted son, brother, and friend. He lived life with a sense of freedom and connection that touched everyone around him. Known by many through his social media platforms, he shared not just moments, but meaning, bringing people together with his humor, authenticity and heart.

Darnell will be remembered for his kindness and generosity, always willing to give his time and support, or simply laugh when it was needed most. His spirit will leave a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him. 

Though Darnell’s time was too short, the impact Darnell made will live on in the countless lives he touched. 

A celebration of Life in Darnell’s honor will be held on Saturday, March 28th, 2026 (pending venue and time). Visitation will be on Friday, March 27th, 2026 from 4:00pm 7:00pm at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Darnell, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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