Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Opens Nashville Invitational in Eighth Place at Hermitage Golf Course

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team sits in eighth place after a first round 310 and a second round 300 to open the Nashville Invitational, Monday, at Hermitage Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University’s 610 total puts them one stroke behind Memphis and one stroke ahead of Belmont.

Abby Hirtzel leads the APSU Govs with a first-round three over 75 and a second-round two over 74, sitting in a tie for 12th place with a five over 149 36-hole total.

Ella Arnzen is in a tie for 19th place after an opening round five over 77, and a second round one over 73 gave her a 150 36-hole total.

Jillian Breedlove is in 37th place after a six-over 78 and a four-over 76 for a 154 36-hole total. Autumn Spencer rounds out the Governors’ lineup with a first-round 85 and a second-round 7-over 79, sitting in a tie for 76th place with a 164 total.

Playing individually, Makenna Cox is in 64th place with a first round seven over 79 and a second round eight over 80 for a 159 36-hole total.

The final round of the Nashville Invitational begins tomorrow with a 8:00am shotgun start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Delaware, Ball State, and Seattle.