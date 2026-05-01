APSU Football Reveals 2026 Home Kickoff Times, Themes for Seven Games at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – With 119 days until the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team kicks off its 2026 season, the athletics department has announced home kickoff times and game themes for the Governors’ seven-game home schedule at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay State University opens the 2026 season at home and on a Thursday night, both for the first time since the 2019 season, when it takes on Gardner-Webb on August 27th at 6:00pm. The home opener will be Thursday Night Football at The Fort, celebrating the return of Governors football at Fortera Stadium.

The Govs are back at home in Week 3 when they take on Morehead State on September 12th at 4:00pm. The contest against the Eagles will be First Responders Day, celebrating the First Responders in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community and all around the United States following the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

After opening United Athletic Conference play on the road, Austin Peay returns home to take on UT Martin on September 26th at 4:00pm, in the first meeting between the in-state rivals since 2021. The Week 4 game against the Skyhawks will be Family Weekend in Clarksville, in partnership with the University, to welcome and celebrate all families of APSU students to campus.

The following week, the APSU Govs are back at Fortera Stadium for their 81st Homecoming game against New Haven on October 3rd at 4:00pm.

In their third-straight home game, the Governors host Tarleton State on October 10th at 6:00pm, for Community Night at The Fort. The Week 6 contest is the APSU Govs’ first home UAC contest of the season and will celebrate Austin Peay State University’s continued commitment to being Clarksville’s Hometown Team.

After a pair of road games and a bye week, Austin Peay State University hosts its annual Stacheville’s Salute to Service game when it takes on Eastern Kentucky on November 7th at 4:00pm. Finally, Austin Peay State University closes its seven-game, regular-season home slate when it takes on Abilene Christian on November 14th at 4:00pm, for Senior Day.

For more news and updates ahead of the Governors’ 2026 football campaign, follow the team on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or check back right here at LetsGoPeay.com.

2026 APSU Football Game Times and Themes