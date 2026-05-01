Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public Help Identifying Burglary, Vandalism Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a burglary and felony vandalism that occurred on April 6th, 2026, at 3330 Pembroke Road (Orgain Ready Mix).

Surveillance video captured three suspects on the property. Two appear to be white males, one wearing a royal blue hoodie, black backpack, and black pants with a design on the legs; the second wearing what appears to be a camouflage hoodie and black pants with a red stripe. The third suspect appears to be a Black male dressed in all black.

The suspects entered a building, causing thousands of dollars in damage and stealing items from inside.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals, as someone may recognize them. The video includes audio, and the suspects can be heard speaking while on the property.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.