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Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public Help Identifying Burglary, Vandalism Suspects

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a burglary and felony vandalism that occurred on April 6th, 2026, at 3330 Pembroke Road (Orgain Ready Mix).

Surveillance video captured three suspects on the property. Two appear to be white males, one wearing a royal blue hoodie, black backpack, and black pants with a design on the legs; the second wearing what appears to be a camouflage hoodie and black pants with a red stripe. The third suspect appears to be a Black male dressed in all black.

The suspects entered a building, causing thousands of dollars in damage and stealing items from inside.

Clarksville Police Ask for Tips in April 6th Burglary, Vandalism at Orgain Ready Mix Site
Clarksville Police Ask for Tips in April 6th Burglary, Vandalism at Orgain Ready Mix Site

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals, as someone may recognize them. The video includes audio, and the suspects can be heard speaking while on the property.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers QR Code

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