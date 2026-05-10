Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 10th – 14th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a pleasant stretch of spring weather over the next several days, featuring sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and only limited rain chances.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s through midweek, while cooler overnight temperatures will provide refreshing evenings across the area. A brief chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives late Sunday before conditions quickly improve again for the workweek.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will make for a beautiful Sunday across the Clarksville area, with afternoon highs reaching near 82 degrees. Winds will remain light through the morning before shifting from the north northwest around 5 mph later in the day, creating comfortable outdoor conditions for Mother’s Day activities and weekend events.

Clouds will increase Sunday night as a chance of showers and thunderstorms moves into the region before 1:00am, followed by scattered showers through the early morning hours. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 55 degrees with north winds between 5 and 10 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain light, although isolated thunderstorms could produce locally higher totals.

Lingering rain chances on Monday will quickly move out of the area early in the morning, with skies gradually becoming sunny through the afternoon. High temperatures will top out near 74 degrees while northeast winds continue between 5 and 10 mph, making for a cooler and refreshing start to the workweek.

Clear and calm conditions settle into the region Monday night as temperatures dip to around 48 degrees. Light north northeast winds will become calm later in the evening, creating cool overnight conditions across Montgomery County.

Sunshine returns in full force Tuesday with highs climbing back to near 78 degrees. Winds will remain light and shift from calm conditions in the morning to a gentle southeast breeze during the afternoon hours.

Mostly clear skies continue Tuesday night with mild overnight temperatures around 56 degrees. Calm winds will gradually shift from the southwest after midnight, keeping conditions comfortable across the area.

Another beautiful spring day is expected on Wednesday as sunshine and warmer temperatures return to Clarksville and Montgomery County. Afternoon highs will reach near 81 degrees with southwest winds between 5 and 15 mph before shifting west northwest later in the day. Wind gusts could occasionally reach 20 mph during the afternoon.

Clear skies and cooler temperatures return Wednesday night as lows fall to around 50 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph will gradually become lighter through the evening hours.

Sunny weather continues Thursday with pleasant spring temperatures expected across the region. Afternoon highs will reach near 76 degrees, providing another ideal day for outdoor activities.

Mild and mostly clear conditions remain in place Thursday night as temperatures settle near 52 degrees, closing out a stretch of comfortable and mainly dry weather for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Overall, the upcoming forecast brings an extended period of enjoyable spring weather with only minimal rain chances early in the week. Residents can expect several days of sunshine, warm afternoons, and cool evenings as the region heads deeper into May.