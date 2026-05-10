Austin Peay State University Seniors Tyler Rose and Kade Tjaarda Earn University’s Top Student Honors

Clarksville, TN – Two graduating Austin Peay State University (APSU) seniors, music major Tyler Rose and finance major Kade Tjaarda, recently earned the university’s most prestigious student accolades during the APSU Student Organization and Leader Awards.

Rose received the Harvill-Civitan Citizenship Award, and Tjaarda won the William McClure Drane Award. A faculty and staff panel chooses both recipients annually.

The Harvill Award is presented annually to a graduate who has made an outstanding contribution to good citizenship during their college career. Rose was selected for his leadership within several student organizations.

as a testament to his campus-wide impact. He was president of the Student Government Association, representing the entire student body, after previously serving as executive secretary and College of Arts and Letters senator. He also led the Student Organization Council (SOC) as president and vice president of marketing and communications and served on SOC’s finance committee, supporting over 170 student organizations.

Rose’s involvement extended to campus programming and engagement. As the vice president of programming for the Govs Programming Council (GPC), he helped coordinate major events including the Peayple’s Concert, Glowchella, and the Color Run. He served three years on the Ziegler Leadership Forum Planning Committee and has presented at the conference.

An accomplished musician and music educator, Rose held leadership roles with the Governor’s Own Marching Band as community outreach team lead and music librarian, and served as treasurer and vice president for the Collegiate National Association for Music Education (CNAfME). He performed in numerous ensembles and served as principal clarinetist for the APSU Wind Ensemble beginning in Spring 2025, with additional participation in the APSU Clarinet Choir and Symphony Orchestra.

Rose was also deeply engaged in academic and leadership honor societies. He served as president of Omicron Delta Kappa, vice president for The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS), and previously served as SNT Coordinator. He was vice president of Alpha Lambda Delta and a member of Golden Key and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies. He was also a member of the President’s Emerging Leaders Program (PELP) and chaired the Honors and PELP Student Advisory Council starting in December 2024, after serving as vice chair.

Rose’s proudest accomplishment is establishing a campus-wide town hall that convenes students, faculty, staff and administrators for open dialogue on campus issues. Multiple representatives from APSU’s senior leadership team have participated, and Rose helped build the initiative while carrying 20 credit hours in both the fall and spring semesters and maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

“What began as an idea has become an established event that fosters transparency, connection and collaboration,” he said. “It reminds me why I’m passionate about helping others run at full speed toward excellence and breaking down barriers so they can succeed.”

After graduation, Rose will attend Indiana University Bloomington to pursue a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs administration, continuing his commitment to student engagement and development.

“The sky truly is the limit, and your time at Austin Peay is what you make of it,” he said. “Take risks. Join an organization you didn’t think you would. Say yes to opportunities that scare you a little. You never know what doors they might open or who you might become.”

The Drane Award is presented to an outstanding graduating class member based on character, scholarship, leadership and service to the university. Tjaarda was selected for embodying the award’s values and demonstrating excellence across several academic and professional activities.

Tjaarda began his involvement early as a member of the Presidential Emerging Leaders Program (PELP) and has served in leadership positions for the Larry W. Carroll Govs Fund (president and vice president), Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM leadership and men’s ministry coordinator), and as a member of the real estate club.

His résumé includes three years of on-campus employment as a resident assistant, two of which included additional work with Student Life and Engagement. He gained experience as an intern at Daniel Ingram Insurance through APSU’s inaugural Summer Internship Program, followed by two internships with the Tennessee Small Business Development Center and F&M Bank Wealth Management.

“I realize there are so many great students around campus that do very similar things in their own ways, so I was just very grateful to be considered [for the award],” he said. “This recognition meant that I have made an impact on the people I have interacted with, and that helps motivate me to continue to pursue things that are outside my comfort zone.”

Reflecting on his time at APSU, his most memorable moments include his work with the Govs Fund, a group of managers who, under his leadership, consistently surpassed benchmarks.

“Having the chance to gain real-world experience in a field I am very interested in pursuing was an amazing opportunity,” he said. “Not only did I learn a lot, but this also challenged my leadership and teamwork as we worked to build structure into the club. I am very grateful for Larry Carroll, who continues to provide the resources that made an opportunity like this possible, as this was the highlight of my college experience.”

Beyond academics, Tjaarda has served the campus community by welcoming new residential students and cultivating a supportive environment. His service extended outside campus, totaling 30 hours annually in the Clarksville area through the PELP program and volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity.

Tjaarda’s efforts will continue to pay off in his post-graduation career in corporate finance, as he has accepted a position with global investment firm AllianceBernstein.

He hopes his impact at APSU and beyond follows that of his mentors and sphere of influence — encouraging others to pursue their goals. For a high-achieving student, his message is a humble one:

“If I can achieve something, so can anyone else; just step outside the comfort zone.”