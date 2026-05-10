Clarksville Obituary: Daniel Leroy English

Clarksville, TN – Daniel Leroy English, a devoted family man and cherished member of his community, passed away peacefully at his home on May 6th, 2026. Born on November 5th, 1951, Daniel’s life was marked by his deep faith, love for his family, and dedication to his work and hobbies.

Daniel was a faithful servant and a man who loved Jesus deeply, finding great joy in worship. His spiritual devotion was a guiding light throughout his life and inspired all who knew him. This love for the Lord was evident in his everyday actions and in the way he touched the lives of those around him.

Professionally, Daniel contributed many years of service at Trane Co., where his hard work and commitment left a lasting impact. Beyond his career, Daniel was a man of many passions. He found great pleasure in hunting and fishing, activities that connected him to the outdoors and gave him a sense of peace and fulfillment.

Additionally, he was known for his skills in bodywork on cars, demonstrating both his mechanical talent and his love for hands-on craftsmanship.

Above all, Daniel was a remarkable husband, father, and grandfather. He was a pillar of strength and love for his family, providing unwavering support and care. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Cynthia English, who stood by his side through life’s journey, sharing in his joys and challenges.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Cynthia, two daughters, Amy Griffin and Tina Hudson (Dylan), and four grandchildren, Charles, Makayla, Chance, and Bella.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Eugene English, and his mother, Frieda Besselman English. Their memories remain a treasured part of his legacy.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate Daniel’s life will be held on May 14th, 2026, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Salem Community Church, located at 2269 7 Mile Ferry Road, Clarksville, TN 37040. Pastor Mike Burnette will officiate. This service will provide an opportunity for family, friends, and all whose lives Daniel touched to come together in remembrance.

Daniel Leroy English’s life was one of faith, devotion, and love. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege to know him.