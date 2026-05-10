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Clarksville Obituary: Daniel Leroy English

November 5th, 1951 – May 6th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Daniel Leroy English
Daniel Leroy English

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Daniel Leroy English, a devoted family man and cherished member of his community, passed away peacefully at his home on May 6th, 2026. Born on November 5th, 1951, Daniel’s life was marked by his deep faith, love for his family, and dedication to his work and hobbies.

Daniel was a faithful servant and a man who loved Jesus deeply, finding great joy in worship. His spiritual devotion was a guiding light throughout his life and inspired all who knew him. This love for the Lord was evident in his everyday actions and in the way he touched the lives of those around him.

Professionally, Daniel contributed many years of service at Trane Co., where his hard work and commitment left a lasting impact. Beyond his career, Daniel was a man of many passions. He found great pleasure in hunting and fishing, activities that connected him to the outdoors and gave him a sense of peace and fulfillment.

Additionally, he was known for his skills in bodywork on cars, demonstrating both his mechanical talent and his love for hands-on craftsmanship.

Above all, Daniel was a remarkable husband, father, and grandfather. He was a pillar of strength and love for his family, providing unwavering support and care. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Cynthia English, who stood by his side through life’s journey, sharing in his joys and challenges.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Cynthia, two daughters, Amy Griffin and Tina Hudson (Dylan), and four grandchildren, Charles, Makayla, Chance, and Bella.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Eugene English, and his mother, Frieda Besselman English. Their memories remain a treasured part of his legacy.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate Daniel’s life will be held on May 14th, 2026, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Salem Community Church, located at 2269 7 Mile Ferry Road, Clarksville, TN 37040. Pastor Mike  Burnette will officiate. This service will provide an opportunity for family, friends, and all whose lives Daniel touched to come together in remembrance.

Daniel Leroy English’s life was one of faith, devotion, and love. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege to know him.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Daniel Leroy English, please visit our flower store.
 
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

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