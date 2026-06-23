Crucible Zinc, Inc. Announces Historic $6.6 Billion Montgomery County Smelter Project

Clarksville, TN – The Double Tree By Hilton Clarksville Riverview recently hosted the opening ceremony of Crucible Zinc, Inc. and its subsidiaries as they announced their strategic partnership with the U.S. Government that will see the construction of an integrated smelter in Montgomery County.

The project is being recognized as the most significant economic investment in Tennessee history, at $6.6 billion. Baker Group Strategies President, Ward Baker said, “Project Crucible is about excellence and innovation, and will bring together partners who share a vision…

“The parties involved are committed to building stronger communities. This represents more than just an investment; it’s about people, opportunity, and the long-term success of Montgomery County. We are proud to celebrate this moment.”

Many dignitaries were on hand, including Deputy Governor of Tennessee Stuart C. McWhorter, Korea Zinc’s Chairman Yun B. Choi, Project Vice Presidents Kiwon Park and Seung-Ho Lee, and others, as well as Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and former County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Mayor Golden said, “Crucible is going to be a major part of Montgomery County’s future. We are very good at collaboration, pulling together and working together to make things happen …” The groundbreaking/construction will begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

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