A Terror Plot Named Marsha Blackburn and President Donald J. Trump as Targets, Law Enforcement Saved Them

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Last Sunday, I had the honor of joining President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, cabinet secretaries, and more than 1,000 service members at the White House for UFC Freedom 250. At the nearby Ellipse, tens of thousands of fans from all over the country gathered for a viewing party, cheering on their favorite fighters.

It was an incredible evening of top-level competition, patriotism, and celebration for our nation’s 250th anniversary as well as President Trump’s birthday. But it could have gone horrifically wrong.

Last week, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that federal law enforcement thwarted a planned terror attack by 23 people across several states. According to authorities, the suspects intended to launch explosive drones at the event and pick off fleeing attendees with sniper rifles. Amid the chaos, they then planned to storm the White House grounds. Five plotters, who are now in custody, had amassed tactical gear, rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition to inflict as much harm as possible. Among the named potential targets: President Trump, Vice President Vance, and several lawmakers—including me.

Federal investigators say the plotters were motivated by a desire to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires,” and supporters of Israel. It is deeply unsettling that anyone could have such vitriol in their heart and would resort to such appalling political violence. Make no mistake: Nothing will deter me from celebrating or serving this great nation. I am grateful to Director Patel, the FBI, and every law enforcement officer for keeping attendees safe and for working day and night to track down all the participants in this terror plot.

At a time of rising political violence, Tennesseans and Americans across the country want to feel safe and secure in their homes, at work, and in their communities. Under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans have focused on ensuring our federal law enforcement agencies have all the resources they need to do their jobs and uphold public safety.

It’s why we recently passed the Secure America Act, a landmark law that will fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection through the end of President Trump’s second term. That way, federal law enforcement officers are empowered to track down violent criminal illegal aliens—including people like 31-year-old Abraham Alvarez, an illegal alien from Mexico whom authorities have identified as the ringleader of the UFC terror plot.

Alvarez, who is now in federal custody, received deportation relief from the Barack Obama administration in 2014 despite overstaying his visa. Federal investigators allege that he planned, organized, and directed the terror plot, telling co-conspirators that the explosive drones should be “as many and as deadly as we can get.”

Needless to say, Alvarez should have never been allowed in our country. Yet Democrats have worked to defund federal law enforcement and abolish the one agency responsible for tracking down foreign criminals like him: ICE. For 76 days, they kept the Department of Homeland Security shut down, leaving critical agencies and public safety operations unfunded to score points with their far-left base. Every single Democrat voted against the Secure America Act, siding with criminal illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens.

For 250 years, America has remained the greatest country in the history of the world. Our law enforcement—who keep the peace, enforce the rule of law, and safeguard our freedoms—are a big reason why. Last week’s thwarted terror plot is a powerful reminder of that fact. And as long as Republicans are in charge, law enforcement officers will have the support they need to do their jobs.