17 Tennessee Football Rallies Past Auburn 24-14

Knoxville, TN – Senior running back DeSean Bishop rushed for career highs of 220 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 17/17 Tennessee Vols football team shake off a sluggish first half and earn a 24-14 victory over Auburn on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.

Wearing their “Neyland Legacy” Smokey Grey adidas uniforms for the first time, the Volunteers (4-1, 1-1, SEC) embodied at least two of General Robert R. Neyland’s game maxims from his tenure as head coach on Rocky Top, putting on more steam when the game and breaks went against them, and carrying the fight and keeping it there for 60 minutes to overcome a 7-3 deficit at the half and card a hard-earned league win.

Bishop helped UT outscore the Tigers (3-2, 1-2 SEC) 21-7 over the final 30 minutes, carrying a personal-best 34 times on the day and netting the 12th-highest rushing total in program history. The Knoxville native scored on runs of 25, 44, and five and enjoyed the best rushing day against AU since Alabama’s Derrick Henry rolled up 220 on November 28th, 2015. It was Bishop’s second 100-yard game of the year and the sixth of his career.

Sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre came on in relief of starter Faizon Brandon in the second quarter and finished 8-of-10 passing for 86 yards. The Franklin native directed all three of Tennessee second-half touchdown drives.

Defensively, the UT Vols were paced by senior linebacker Amare Campbell and junior free safety Dejuan Lane, who each notched nine tackles. Lane tallied a pair of sacks, 2.5 tackles for losses, a quarterback hurry and a third-quarter interception. Campbell, meanwhile, added a sack and TFL. Junior nickel Tevis Metcalf came up with his first career pick, ending an Auburn threat late in the contest.

After a scoreless first quarter, Tennessee got on the board first with 9:51 left in the second. Taking possession at the Auburn 42 yard-line after a Tigers punt, the Vols drove into the red zone and capitalized via a 36-yard field goal from junior Cooper Ranvier.

Auburn was able to notch its first points and grab the lead with 3:48 to go in the first half after intercepting a pass at the UT 19. A seven-yard touchdown run by quarterback Byrum Brown was the capper, giving the Tigers a 7-3 lead they would carry into the locker room.

After forcing AU to punt on its opening possession of the second half, Tennessee football put together a six-play, 82-yard drive, with a 42-yard pass from MacIntyre to junior receiver Mike Matthews aiding the process. After converting a first down with a one-yard carry on third-and-one, Bishop took the next hand-off from MacIntyre and raced 25 yards to the end zone to provide his team a 10-7 advantage with 8:49 remaining in the third period.

Lane then set the Volunteer offense up for its next score, intercepting a Brown pass and returning it 32 yards to the Auburn 44. On the first play from scrimmage, Bishop rocketed 44 yards to the north checkerboard to make it 17-7 with 5:15 remaining in the third, making it touchdowns on back-to-back carries for the Knoxville native.

The Tigers responded with 10:57 to go in the final frame. Brown feigned a quarterback draw, pulled up and then fired a pass over the middle to tight end Arlis Boardingham for a 16-yard scoring play to draw AU within three, 17-14.

The Tennessee defense came up with a huge stop with 7:18 to go in the game. Facing a fourth-and-one at its own 24, Auburn tried to convert but was stonewalled. Senior linebacker Jeremiah Telander and senior tackle Nathan Robinson met running back Omar Mabson II head on, holding him to no gain and allowing the Vols to take over on downs. Five plays later, Bishop burst through the line for a five-yard touchdown run to boost his team’s lead to 10 again, 24-14, with 3:30 to go.

Auburn had one last possession, driving to the Volunteer 12. Metcalf, though, ended the threat when he picked off Brown at the one and returned it to the four, clinching the victory with 57 ticks on the clock.

Next Up For UT Football

The Tennessee football team hits the road next weekend, traveling to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is slated for 3:15pm CT, with SEC Network televising.