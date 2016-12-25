|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Northeast Choirs sing Christmas Carols and Perform on the Montgomery County Courthouse Steps
West Creek High School Honor Choir sings Christmas Carols on the Montgomery County Courthouse Steps
Clarksville, TN – The annual Downtown for the Holidays event was held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 by Clarksville-Montgomery County. The event started at 4:00pm.
The festivities included local school groups Christmas caroling on the Montgomery County Court House steps. There was hot chocolate available inside the Montgomery County Courts Complex.The West Creek High School Honor Choir sang some non traditional songs in acapella as well as “Christmas Bells Are Ringing”, “Jesus Is His Name” and others.
The choirs finished singing just before the start of the Clarksville Montgomery County Annual Lighted Christmas Parade.
SectionsArts and Leisure
TopicsChristmas, Christmas Caroling, Christmas parade, Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade, Clarksville TN, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Court House, Montgomery County Courts Complex, West Creek High School, West Creek High School Honor Choir
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2016 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed