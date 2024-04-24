Roxy Regional Theatre offers discount on weekend performances of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is having a 48-HOUR FLASH SALE where you can enjoy 37% off tickets for the final weekend of performances of Hamlet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream!

To take advantage of this deal before it’s gone, use the code BARD37 when checking out online or when you visit or call our box office at 931.645.7699. This offer ends at 10:00am on Thursday, April 25th.

This discount must be mentioned at the time of reservation and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Rediscover the Bard at the Roxy Regional Theatre with William Shakespeare’s comedic fantasy and famous revenge tragedy, performed in repertory through April 27th.

Directed by Emily Ruck with fight choreography by Austin Michael Russell and associate fight choreographer Jasper Lane Pippin, the casts feature Ansley Arthur, Matthew Adam Hawkins, Jasper Lane Pippin, Noah Puckett, Austin Michael Russell, Travis Ulrich, Inez Vega-Romero, Mallory Wintz, Jennifer Workman, Caleb Crosby, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox and Katie Stafford.

Hamlet

Hamlet is produced in part by Kurt & Kerri Kowalski. In Shakespeare’s famous revenge tragedy, the ghost of the King of Denmark tells his son Hamlet to avenge his murder by killing the new king, Hamlet’s uncle Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize the throne and marry Hamlet’s mother.

Hamlet feigns madness, contemplates life and death, and seeks revenge; while his uncle, fearing for his life, also devises plots to kill Hamlet.

Showtimes

Thursday, April 25th at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 27th at 2:00pm

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: This production contains fog effects.

The military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are accepted. These offers can only be redeemed by phone or in person at the box office and must be mentioned at the time of reservation.

Midsummer Night’s Dream

William Shakespeare’s comedic fantasy A Midsummer Night’s Dream consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens, and Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons.

One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers, while another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.

Showtimes

Friday, April 26th at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 27th at 7:00pm

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is produced in part by Debbie & Mike Shoulders and J. Allyn Smith & Jeanne Odermann.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: This production contains fog effects.