Austin Peay State University Baseball takes down Middle Tennessee, 16-10

Clarksville, TN – Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green hit a program-record-tying three home runs and drove in seven runs, powering the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 16-10 nonconference victory against Middle Tennessee Tuesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Miller-Green’s three home runs were part of a seven-home run outburst by the Governors, breaking the Raymond C. Hand Park record. Previously, the record of six home runs was set in 2017 and tied earlier this season against Western Illinois on February 18th.

Austin Peay (24-16) trailed 3-0 in the first inning but quickly got on the board in its half of the inning. Left fielder Clayton Gray reached on an infield error to start the APSU Govs outing. Miller-Green followed with a two-run home run – the Govs’ 100th homer this season – to cut the deficit to 3-2.

One inning later, Miller-Green sparked a five-run rally that gave Austin Peay State University the lead for good. Gray again reached on an infield error, and Miller-Green followed with his second home run, giving APSU a 4-2 lead.

The APSU Govs continued the rally with third baseman Brody Szako’s single and shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar’s walk. Center fielder Harrison Brown worked the count full before hitting a three-run home run to extend APSU’s lead to 7-2.

Austin Peay State University kept pushing its advantage over the next three innings. Gray hit a solo home run in the third inning, right fielder Jayden Brown hit a two-run home run, and Miller-Green added a two-run triple in the fourth inning. In the fifth, first baseman Justin Olson drove in a run with a single, and the Govs led 13-6 after five innings.

Middle Tennessee (13-27) battled back with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings to close within three runs, 13-10. Third baseman Brett Vondohlen had a solo home run in the sixth and drove in two runs with a seventh-inning double.

But the Governors had the final word. Gray hit his second home run of the night in the eighth and Miller-Green added his third of the game immediately after. Austin Peay State University then used three consecutive singles, with Harrison Brown’s driving in a run to set the final score.

Miller-Green finished the night 4-for-5 with a triple, home run, and six RBI. In his last two games he is 10-for-11 with a double, triple, four home runs, and 13 RBI. Harrison Brown was 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. Gray finished 2-for-6 with two RBI and four runs scored.

APSU starting pitcher Solomon Washington (1-1) picked up his first victory after allowing six runs on eight hits and no walks over five innings. Reliever Adam Walker notched his first save with two scoreless innings.

Shortstop Gabe Jennings and designated hitter Briggs Rutter each had three hits to pace the MTSU offense. Vondohlen was 2-for-5 with three RBI, and first baseman Trace Phillips was 2-for-3 with four RBI. MTSU starting pitcher Dylan Alonso (0-1) lost after allowing seven runs on four this over 1.2 innings.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team now turns its attention to its Atlantic Sun Conference series against Eastern Kentucky, Friday-Sunday, at Hand Park. That series opens with a Friday 6:00pm game on Bourbon and Baseball Night.