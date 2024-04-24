64.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Beach Volleyball's Aurora Bibolotti Named All-Freshman Team, Kelsey Mead All-Academic...
Sports

APSU Beach Volleyball’s Aurora Bibolotti Named All-Freshman Team, Kelsey Mead All-Academic Team

News Staff
By News Staff
2024 Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball - Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballAtlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team earned a pair of Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors, with Aurora Bibolotti named to the All-Freshman Team and Kelsey Mead earning Academic All-ASUN Team honors, the league announced Tuesday.

A Milano, Italy native, Bibolotti finished second on the team with 18 wins, including 15 from the No. 1 position. She began her collegiate career with a perfect 4-0 mark in the Grand Sands Tournament on February 23rd-24th. Bibolotti and Mead, her doubles partner, won 5-of-6 matches, March 8th-23rd.

Bibolotti also paired with fellow freshman Anna Rita during a 4-1 victory against Jacksonville State, the duo went on to play exclusively together through the end of the regular season, winning six of their final seven matches, with all six victories coming in straight sets. 

Now a two-time ASUN All-Academic Team recipient, Kelsey Mead graduated from APSU with a bachelor’s degree in sports communication in 2023 with a 4.0 GPA and currently has a 4.0 GPA while working towards a master’s degree in marketing communications.

In the sand, Mead led APSU with 19 wins, including a 9-0 mark from the No. 2 position. She paired with fellow graduate student Mikayla Powell during the Govs’ April 8th win against Jacksonville State. That win was the first of seven-straight victories that ended the regular season, with five coming in two-set decisions. 

Bibolotti, Mead, and the rest of the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team return to action this week when they open the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship with a Tuesday 8:00am CT match against No. 1 seed North Florida at the Cooper Beach Volleyball Courts in DeLand, Florida.

Previous article
Roxy Regional Theatre offers discount on weekend performances of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Next article
101st Airborne Division hosts 2024 CASA Conference
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online