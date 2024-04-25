Nashville Sounds unable to hold off Louisville Bats in 9-5 loss

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds (11-13) jumped out to an early lead but ultimately fell to the Louisville Bats (12-12) by a score of 9-5 on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The offense got going in the first inning with an RBI single by Eric Haase to left field that scored two. He added a second hit with a double off the center field wall to put runners at second and third with no outs in the fourth. The Sounds were unable to capitalize and left both runners on base. The 3-4-5 batters accounted for four of the five hits for the Sounds.

Aaron Ashby (0-2) got his fourth start of the season for the Sounds but struggled with command. He walked five batters and allowed six earned runs across 3.0 innings. Kevin Herget got the call with long relief duty and answered with three scoreless innings, one hit allowed and four punch outs.

An RBI groundout by Chavez Young in the seventh inning cut the Bats deficit to 6-3. Yonny Hernández plated two more with a single to left field in the eighth inning, but the Sounds still trailed 9-5. Hernández now has 13 RBI on the season which ranks third on the team and has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games.

Enoli Paredes gave Nashville a chance by throwing a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth inning with two strikeouts. The Sounds had a plethora of opportunities to score but hit 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on the bases.

Game four of the six-game series is tomorrow night at Louisville Slugger Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm CT. Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 3.46) will toe the rubber for the Sounds and go up against right-hander Connor Phillips (1-1, 6.75) for Louisville.

Post-Game Notes

Before tonight, Kevin Herget’s longest outing this season was 2.0 innings at Toledo on March 29. His 3.0 innings of work was his longest outing since May 11th, 2023 against the New York Mets (also 3.0 IP).

Eric Haase broke a tie with Tyler Black for the lead in RBI for the Sounds. With 17 total, Haase has an RBI in seven of his last nine games including three multi-RBI games.

After the loss today, the Sounds are 10-5 when scoring four or more runs. Two of the five losses have come in the last three games at Louisville.

Isaac Collins had his first stolen base of the season. His last stolen base was on September 6th, 2023 at Birmingham while playing for Biloxi. He had 29 stolen bases in 38 attempts last season for Biloxi.

