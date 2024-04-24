70.8 F
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Northeast High School Theatre to perform “The Lion King, Jr.”, May 2nd-4th

Northeast High School EaglesClarksville, TN – The Northeast High School (NEHS) drama department and the NEHS Players proudly present “The Lion King, Jr.” on May 2nd through May 4th, 2024, at 6:00pm in the NEHS theatre.

Tickets are $10.00 each and can be purchased on Go. Fan.com.

Under the direction of Meghann Shoulders, theatre arts teacher at NEHS, the cast includes 18 students and a crew of 21 students.

According to Ms. Shoulders, “Auditions began in December 2023, and the students have been working so hard for the past five months.”

Shoulders also said, “The inspiration for the costumes and sets was to stay true to the African influence of the show, as well as step out of the predictable aesthetic of the Broadway version to present some new ideas in our interpretation.”

Northeast High School is located at 3701 Trenton Road in Clarksville, Tennessee.

