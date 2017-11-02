2nd annual Zombie Run a real blast

Clarksville, TN – Eric Yow and his team from Clarksville Zombie Hunters hosted its Second annual Zombie Run at Liberty Park on Saturday, October 28th, 2017, which this year evolved into a Zombie Chase Race.

“This is our 4th year in business,” Yow said. “We started in 2014 on a relatively small scale, and it has just exploded. Now, we have eight attractions at one location, like the zombie paint ball hay ride, which takes you through zombie infested woods. There is a turret-mounted paint ball gun, and you can literally shoot zombies in the face.”

Yow speaks enthusiastically about the different activities that Clarksville Zombie Hunters’ guests can enjoy, and just how much fun they can have in the process.

“It happens that we are raising money for charities,” Yow said. “Often, these are volunteer groups that come out and get to act like zombies, while other people get to go out and hunt them. One of the most popular attractions is the Z Mission Haunted Woods. It’s a half-mile trail through the woods. You take a pump action 12-guage style paint ball gun with a rail-mounted flash light. There is no other light out there. You’re walking through the woods looking for zombies and shooting them in the face.”

Clarksville Zombie Hunters also offers escape games, free outdoor movies, pedal cars, and Pitch Black, which is a dark maze with virtually zero light, pumped full of fog. They give you a tiny little finger light and you have to walk through the maze and find your way out. Yow says people have been loving that this year.

This year’s Zombie Chase Race allowed participants to be zombies, or zombie chasers. CZH added life belts and pyrotechnics. He read the rules to everyone before the race began, zombies weren’t allowed to go after life belts until a certain stage of the race. And, of course, at certain points along the course, chasers could find paint guns with which they could, in Yow’s words, “shoot the zombies in the face.”

More information about Clarksville Zombie Hunters can be found at www.clarksvillezombiehunters.com or www.Facebook.com/clarksvillezombiehunters

Photo Gallery

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics