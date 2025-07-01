Nashville Zoo’s Summer Splash Saturdays Return to Beat the Heat

Nashville, TN – As the city heats up, Nashville Zoo’s Summer Splash presented by Chick-fil-A® returns to cool things off starting Saturday, July 5th, 2025. The Zoo invites visitors to beat the heat all summer long with new activities every Saturday through August 23rd.

Attendees can expect slip & slide fun, animal-themed sprinklers, bubble zone, splash pools for little ones, and different activities each Saturday throughout the summer.

Summer Splash Saturdays kick off on July 5th with a watermelon eating contest, animal enrichment, and plenty of ways to stay cool throughout the day. Offerings include bubble activities, water soaking features, and slip & slides.

While daily offerings will be the same all summer long, special themed days i nclude :

July 5th and August 2nd – Watermelon Eating Contest

Participate in our kid’s watermelon eating contests at Festival Field and catch watermelon animal enrichment with our species around the park

July 12th and August 16th – Water Wars

Kids can enjoy extra fun and play at this supervised splash zone that starts every hour on the hour from 10:00am – 2:00pm

July 19th and August 9th– Mermaid Meet and Greets

Make a splash and meet a real-life mermaid, from Mer-cademy Nashville, at Festival Field from 11:00am – 1:00pm

July 26th– Dunk a Zookeeper

Dunk a Zookeeper and learn more about the Florida Reef Project at our Coral Conservation Lab in the Vet Hospital (normally behind the scenes). The Zoo will also be collecting school donations for Kim & Brad Paisley’s non-profit The Store.

August 23rd– Free ICEE Samples + the Florida Reef Project

Cool down and enjoy free ICEE samples on Festival Field (while supplies last) and learn more about the Florida Reef Project at our Coral Conservation Lab in the Vet Hospital.

Summer Splash is presented by Chick-fil-A® and is included with Zoo admission or membership. Clothing is required at all times. Additional sponsors include ICEE and What Chef’s Want.

For more information about Summer Splash Saturdays, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/splash/date/2025-07-05.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.