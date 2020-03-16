Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology are on extended spring break this week, In-person classes cancelled for week of March 16th-20th

Nashville, TN – As a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, all 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology are on extended spring break for students this upcoming week, with in-person classes cancelled for the week of March 16th-20th, 2020.

Several TCATs had planned on resuming classes Monday, because several are located in smaller towns and cities with no confirmed COVID-19 cases and because many technical college courses require hands-on instruction and learning. Other TCATs had already extended last week’s spring break for another week.

However, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings asked all TCAT presidents on Sunday afternoon to extend spring break for at least another week and cancel all in-person classes this week. Students were notified through the colleges’ websites, email and alert systems, and social media.

“As we said last week, the safety, health and welfare of our students, faculty, staff and their families are always our top priorities, in addition to our mission of student success and workforce development,” Dr. Tydings said. “Health authorities are emphasizing the need for social distancing and other measures to try to limit the spread of this disease. We think this step is an important one to take.”

In addition to the technical colleges, 11 of Tennessee’s 13 public community colleges are either on spring break or extended spring break this week as they prepare for temporary online delivery of classes starting March 23rd. Walters State Community College will launch its online classes starting Monday (March 16th) and Cleveland State Community College on Wednesday (March 18th).

All students should monitor their colleges’ websites, email and alert systems for updates.

About the Tennessee Board of Regents

The College System of Tennessee, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents, is the state’s largest public higher education system, with 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving approximately 140,000 students annually.

