Historic Collinsville cancels April 4th Eggstravaganza

Clarksville, TN – We are closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as it relates to Tennessee and Montgomery County. Our top priority is the safety, health, and well being of our community, its residents, and visitors. This is a rapidly evolving situation that changes by the hour and there is a lot of uncertainty.

Following the recommendation of state and local officials for abundant caution, Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement cancelled its April 4th, 2020 Eggstravaganza. The Season Opening event for April 25th is being evaluated at this time.

Individuals who have already purchased tickets online will receive a full refund.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett stated, “Effects from the coronavirus are having an impact on the world. There is no reason to panic, however, it is important that we all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus. A critical point in the prevention of spreading the virus is to ‘flatten the curve,’ to avoid a peak in the number of people who contract the virus. We are taking steps to minimize gatherings of large groups and will continue to do our part to educate ourselves on doing our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.″

For more information about Historic Collinsville please visit www.historiccollinsville.com, follow them on Facebook, or contact Linda Ebel by phone or email at 931-245-4344 or *protected email* .

