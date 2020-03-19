Tennessee Department of Transportation announces I-440/I-65 Interchange Closure This Weekend

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for the I-440/I-65 interchange closure this weekend. The schedule information is as follows.

Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 9:00pm through Monday, March 23rd at 5:00am, the I-440 interchange at I-65 will be closed.

Traffic going toward the interchange will be reduced to one lane and detoured away from the construction area.

Detours

Eastbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 southbound.

Westbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 northbound.

Northbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 eastbound.

Southbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 westbound.

Franklin Road will be closed from Berry Road to Woodmont Boulevard.

Map with detour information is available here.

This is the second of two planned I-440/I-65 interchange closures for the I-440 reconstruction project needed in order facilitate the widening work on the I-440 bridges over I-65.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics