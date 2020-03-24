|
First Horizon Bank to offer Drive-Thru Banking Only
Clarksville, TN – First Horizon Bank is adjusting services at its banking centers to drive-thru only to help keep customers and employees as safe as possible. Lobbies will be available by appointment only.
Customers are also encouraged to bank remotely via First Horizon’s mobile app and online services, or by calling 800.382.5465.
Business clients can contact their First Horizon relationship manager or call the bank’s Business Service Center at 888.382.4968.
To help reduce the risk of Coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure and keep our customer and employees as safe as possible by following the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, we’re encouraging the use of all our other convenient banking options.
Use Drive-Thru Windows for all the Things you’ve always done
Enhanced Services:
Bank remotely via our Mobile App and Online
Because it’s never been easier to:
For our Business Clients
Please contact your Relationship Manager, Treasury Officer or the Business Service Center at 888.382.4968 for questions regarding our business continuity plans related to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Amid the unprecedented Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, First Horizon Bank remains committed to doing everything it can to meet the needs of its communities and customers, including additional support and financial relief to those who request it.
About First Horizon Bank
First Horizon Bank is committed to making your banking experience the best it can be with innovative, convenient services and helpful, knowledgeable people. From your first checking account to the loan you need to build a home or business, we are committed to helping you at every stage of your financial life.
For more information, visit: www.firsthorizon.com
