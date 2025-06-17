City Forum Grows Again: Business After Hours Event Celebrates Expansion and New Offerings for Families

Clarksville, TN – John Armitstead of Project 2231 welcomed everyone to the April Business After Hours as they shared their brand new City Forum expansion area. “We’ve wanted, for years, to have an area that is a good offering for the younger audience, kids 3 – 8 years old,” Armitstead said. “We purchased a roller coaster and a drop tower in 2023, and when Elite Gymnastics moved out of this space, it made all of this expansion possible.

“We were able to shift some things around, and now we have the roller coaster, the carousel, and this huge play-scape. The area is now open, but we will continue to add things, including arcade games and birthday party rooms.”

As of April 1st, Project 2231 now owns and operates 100% of the warehouse. All the tenants have moved out, and they now operate the entire 7 acres under roof. That includes Miss Lucille’s, with the new cafe coffee shop, Varsity Pins, Dock 17, Acme Athletics, and City Forum, which is the arcade with mini golf, go-karts, laser tag, bowling, etc.

Project 2231’s Ashton St Amant said, “Add to that, behind the scenes, we have a commissary kitchen where we’ve brought all our culinary professionals together in one space, under our executive chef. They create all the different menu items, and we’re hiring. With the commissary kitchen, we’ll be able to offer outside catering as well. You’ll be able to order from our menus, and we can deliver it to you.”

