Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Outlines Patient Services for Juneteenth Holiday and Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In preparation for the upcoming Juneteenth holiday and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA), Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) has announced modified operating hours for its services on Thursday, June 19th, and Friday, June 20th, 2025.

Juneteenth, recognized as a federal holiday, honors the end of slavery in the United States and is a day of reflection and celebration across military communities and the nation. On Thursday, June 19th, BACH will observe the holiday by closing all outpatient clinics and services. However, the hospital remains committed to providing essential and emergency care to Soldiers, families, and retirees stationed at Fort Campbell.

June 19th – Juneteenth Holiday Operations

While outpatient services will be closed for the day, several key hospital departments will remain open and operational 24/7, including:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery Unit

Inpatient Services

These departments will continue to provide critical care throughout the holiday without interruption. Additionally, urgent Family Advocacy concerns, such as issues related to domestic or child abuse and neglect, will be addressed through an on-call social worker, available by calling 270.798.8400.

Expectant mothers are reminded to follow established guidelines for seeking urgent care:

If less than 20 weeks pregnant and experiencing urgent issues, visit the Emergency Center.

If more than 20 weeks pregnant, proceed to the Labor and Delivery Unit for assistance.

June 20th – Fort Campbell DONSA Operations

On Friday, June 20th, Fort Campbell will observe a DONSA, a scheduled day off for Soldiers. BACH will continue to provide comprehensive medical services, but with some adjustments to clinic operations.

Outpatient care will resume with the following medical homes open and available for scheduled appointments:

Air Assault Medical Home

Byrd Medical Home

LaPointe Medical Home

Screaming Eagle Medical Home

Gold Medical Home

Young Eagle Medical Home

Dental services will also be available but consolidated to Kuhn Dental Clinic. Patients in need of dental assistance on DONSA are advised to contact the clinic directly at 270.412.6027 or 270.412.6028 for more information or to schedule appointments.

BACH continues to encourage all patients to plan ahead for their routine medical needs, ensure prescriptions are filled in advance, and be aware of changes to service availability during these observances.

As always, the hospital remains steadfast in its mission to serve the Fort Campbell community with dedication and excellence, ensuring that even on holidays and DONSA, critical health care remains accessible.