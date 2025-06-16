In Los Angeles, Democrats Are Siding With Criminals Over Law-Abiding Citizens

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S.Senator

Washington, D.C. – While U.S. President Donald J. Trump is making America safe again by getting criminal illegal aliens off our streets, Democrats are trying their best to oppose his mandate from the American people.

Look no further than Los Angeles. In recent operations in America’s second largest city, Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended illegal aliens with appalling criminal histories, including convicted murderers, rapists, child abusers, burglars, drug dealers, human traffickers, and more.

L.A. is safer without these violent criminals roaming free in the city. Yet California Democrats, who have long defied federal immigration law and harbored criminals like these with sanctuary city policies, have lined up to condemn the arrests.

Governor Newsom said that the ICE arrests “are as reckless as they are cruel.” L.A. Mayor Bass claimed that they “sow terror” and “disrupt basic principles of safety.” Rep. Maxine Waters called President Trump a “cruel human being” who is targeting “the most vulnerable people” in our country.

These statements are completely at odds with reality. But they help explain why Newsom and Bass did nothing as violent rioters took over L.A. County streets to protest lawful arrests.

In recent days, thousands of far-left activists have set vehicles on fire, looted businesses, thrown rocks and shot fireworks at police officers, blocked off freeways, burned and desecrated American flags, and unleashed chaos across the city. According to Democrats, these riots are “peaceful.” Anyone else can see that this violence is out of control. Even L.A.’s police chief said that his officers were “overwhelmed.”

That’s why President Trump deployed 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to restore law and order. Instead of welcoming this much-needed support, however, Democrats are attacking the President. In fact, Governor Newsom is suing the Trump administration to remove National Guardsmen from Los Angeles.

If Newsom and Democrats were actually concerned about restoring the rule of law, they would be thanking the President for sending support. But Democrats are once again siding with criminals over law-abiding citizens.

The images you see of barricaded streets, burning vehicles, looted store fronts—that’s what Democrats want. We saw this in 2020. They are on the side of criminals. They are on the side of violent rioters. They want lawlessness and chaos.

The American people, however, have had enough. They are tired of crime. They don’t want Tren de Aragua or MS-13 in their neighborhoods. They want them deported.

It’s a big reason why voters in overwhelming numbers returned President Trump to the Oval Office. And he is going to do everything he can to bring this violence to an end.

In the Senate, Republicans are working hard to ensure that he has every tool he needs to get the job done.

My CLEAR Act, for example, would ensure that state and local law enforcement officials have the explicit authority to assist the federal government in our immigration enforcement efforts—codifying the 287(g) program that is so critical.

This month, I introduced legislation backed by the White House that would establish a “Deportation Shot Clock,” which would require the federal government to deport an illegal alien within 15 days of removal proceedings being commenced. This would empower the Trump administration to expedite deportations and ensure that we are getting criminals off our streets faster than ever before.

I also introduced legislation that would make it illegal to dox federal immigration officials who are working to protect our communities. Last month, Nashville’s Democrat Mayor did exactly that, handing information about federal agents on a silver platter to criminal gangs. Meanwhile, House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries said ICE agents should be unmasked “no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes.”

At a time when ICE officers are facing a 413 percent increase in assaults, law enforcement deserves our unwavering support. While Democrats side with criminals, President Trump and Republicans are going to do everything it takes to restore law and order, deport criminals, and Make America Safe Again.