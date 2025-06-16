Clarksville Christian Welcomes Local Standout Drake Reed as Boy’s Basketball Head Coach

Clarksville, TN – Drake Reed has been named head boys’ basketball coach at Clarksville Christian School. Reed boasts an impressive basketball résumé and, with deep ties in the Clarksville community, will be a familiar face to local basketball fans.

Reed attended Northeast High School, where he was an all-state standout who caught the attention of Dave Loos’ staff at Austin Peay State University. He finished his college career as the only player in APSU history with career totals of more than 1,900 points and 750 rebounds. He was named an AP All-American and Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.

Reed’s basketball career did not end there. He went on to play professionally for 11 years in France, Australia, Austria, Argentina, and Italy. He holds the franchise record for wins with Evreux, France, and was named National Masculine 1 Guard/Forward of the Year.

Most recently, he has been coaching in Arizona.

In addition to his extensive playing and coaching experience, Reed is a devout Christian educator who has authored two books, with a third in development. As an experienced special education teacher, Reed will also be working with RISE Academy at CCS. RISE is a specialized program designed to meet the needs of students on the autism spectrum.

CCS Athletic Director, Jason Shelton, added, “We are excited to have Coach Reed leading

our program. He has roots here in the city, both as a prep athlete and collegiately at

APSU. His vast range of experiences will allow him to develop our students not just as

athletes but off the court and as well. We are proud to welcome him to the CCS family.

”Coach Reed states, “First of all I’d like to thank Jesus Christ for allowing me to come back home for this opportunity to lead young men. I also want to thank Brad Moser and Jason Shelton for having a vision and believing that I can help accomplish the vision. I’m extremely grateful to be reunited with my family as basketball has separated us for many years. My coaching staff and I will do our best to develop great young men who can excel on and off the court. It’s time to pour into young people what was poured into me by the great people of Clarksville… To God be the glory, forever.”

Shortly after his return to Clarksville, Reed plans to host his first youth basketball camp at Clarksville Christian School. The camp, which is scheduled July 8th-10th from 12:00pm-5:00pm, is open to members of the public. Campers can register at: hybridhoopsllc.com

About Clarksville Christian School

Since its inception in 2007, CCS has offered a Christ-centered education combined with innovative academics. With offerings such as the Engineering & Technology Institute, Biomedical Sciences Institute, AgriTech Academy, CJROTC program, and RISE Academy, which serves students on the autism spectrum, CCS provides numerous options and pathways. Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS strives for excellence in education with strong foundations in faith.

With over two dozen athletic teams, diverse clubs, student organizations and numerous extracurricular activities, CCS provides an environment where students can thrive.