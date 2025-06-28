Altra Federal Credit Union Awards $45,000 in Grants to Members Facing Terminal Illness Through TriUnity Partnership

Onalaska, WI – In partnership with the TriUnity Foundation, Altra Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that it has awarded $45,000 in financial relief grants to twelve of its members facing terminal illness.

These grants were part of TriUnity Foundation’s latest giving cycle, which distributed a total of $95,000 to 23 individuals and families nationwide, thanks to the support of other participating credit unions and donors to the Foundation’s March Light the Way Gala.

The funds provide much-needed relief for individuals navigating terminal diagnoses—covering essential costs and helping restore peace of mind.

“This partnership is a meaningful extension of the credit union philosophy—people helping people,” said Cheryl Dutton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Altra Federal Credit Union. “Our members are more than account numbers. When they face life’s hardest seasons, we want them to know their credit union stands with them.”

Through the TriUnity Foundation, credit union members across the country can apply for financial support when faced with a terminal illness diagnosis. The application is reviewed by a medical advisory committee, with awards determined based on need, diagnosis, and family impact.

“When a member is overwhelmed by medical and financial burdens, a grant like this is more than money—it’s hope,” said Cheryl Dutton.

Local businesses and individuals who wish to join in this effort can also contribute, helping to expand the Foundation’s reach and deepen its impact right here in our own community. Every gift brings hope, healing, and strength to those who need it most.

About Trinunity Foundation

TriUnity Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit built by and for credit unions. With a mission to alleviate financial strain and a vision to unite hearts for hope, healing, and strength, the Foundation provides grants to credit union members facing terminal illness—offering peace of mind and preserving dignity during life’s most difficult season.

TriUnity Foundation is a DBA of St. Cloud Financial Foundation. While it serves as a nationwide solution for the credit union industry, it was proudly founded by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union.

Learn more at www.scfcu.org/Foundation

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 157,000 members and $3 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in seven states. Altra was founded in 1931 as TraneFederal Credit Union and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

As a not-for-profit and member-owned organization, Altra is dedicated to fostering member loyalty by offering products, services, and guidance that help our members, staff, and communities thrive. Alongside convenient banking services available online, via chat, mobile, or phone, Altra provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending, and investments.

To learn more, visit www.altra.org