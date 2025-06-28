Montgomery County Names Steve Batten as New Emergency Management Director

Montgomery County, TN – Steve Batten has been selected as the Director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

With nearly 30 years of public safety experience, Batten is a seasoned public leader recognized for his operational excellence, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment to community safety.

Before joining the Montgomery County EMA, he retired from Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) with 28 years of distinguished service, where he held key leadership roles in emergency response, personnel management, and fire service operations.

After retiring from Clarksville Fire Rescue, Batten served as an Emergency Management Specialist (Recovery) and Program Delivery Manager with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where he supported disaster recovery operations by coordinating program delivery and ensuring effective communication between FEMA and impacted communities.

Throughout his career, Batten consistently enhanced departmental efficiency, led complex emergency operations, and fostered strong partnerships across the community to promote preparedness and resilience. His ability to lead with integrity and build effective teams has earned him a reputation as a trusted and respected figure in the public safety arena.

“I am pleased to welcome our new Emergency Management Director. Steve Batten brings a wealth of experience from both the local and federal levels. His leadership and expertise in emergency response will be a great asset as we continue to strengthen and expand our resources and to keep Montgomery County safe and prepared, said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. As we welcome a new EMA Director, I want to sincerely thank Director Ed Baggett for his many years of dedicated service to Montgomery County. His experience and steady leadership—especially during times of crisis—have left a lasting impact on our community. We wish him a happy and well-earned retirement!”

Steve holds an associate’s degree in Fire Science along with numerous state certifications. He is also continuing his education in the field of Emergency Management to enhance his ability to serve the community during times of crisis.

“After serving with FEMA and supporting disaster recovery efforts nationwide, I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Clarksville-Montgomery County and use my knowledge and experience to serve the community I call home,” Batten said.

For more information on the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/ema.