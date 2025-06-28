APSU Makes Art Collection Publicly Accessible with Digital Archive Upgrade

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design has successfully converted its collections data to the state-of-the-art CatalogIt digital collections management system (CMS).

The comprehensive, flexible, and secure CatalogIt app now makes it possible for Art + Design to enter, track, and update information about all objects and records in its collection to make it publicly accessible, for valuation and insurance purposes, scholarship, creation of exhibitions, and more.

“Austin Peay State University boasts an impressive art collection, and transitioning to CatalogIt has significantly streamlined the work for both myself and our gallery assistants in making the collection more accessible to the public,” said Michael Dickins, curator and director of The New Gallery and University Art Collection. “Since APSU does not have a dedicated museum facility, I’ve worked to transform the campus into a walkable art museum — integrating original works of art into the everyday experience of our students, faculty, and staff.”

In addition, the cloud-based CatalogIt includes a feature called The HUB that allows museums to quickly and efficiently share objects from their collections publicly via websites or social media.

“With this new cloud-based CMS, our collection is now available to a global audience,” Dickins said. “This initial launch features nearly 1,000 artworks for public viewing.”

CatalogIt adheres to museum industry standards for accredited institutions, and currently serves hundreds of museums and other collecting institutions in the U.S., Canada, and around the world as well as many private collectors, businesses, archives, and arts and culture professionals.

“CatalogIt is pleased to serve Austin Peay State University and its community with a comprehensive, authoritative, easy to use, and secure CMS,” said CatalogIt founders Dan Rael and Howard Burrows.

Between them, the founders have decades of experience in both collections management and software development.

To view the online collection, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/galleries/collection.

About CatalogIt

CatalogIt is an application for documenting the story of things. Each story begins with a single item in a collection — where, when, how, and by whom it was made; what it was used for; and how it came to be where it is today. As an item’s story unfolds, it is enriched by relationships to other items, people, and places based on shared physical characteristics and history.

CatalogIt empowers users to discover these interconnected stories, record them in detail, and present them in an accessible, inspiring format. CatalogIt is the only CMS that can be used anywhere, anytime. Wherever collectors and museum professionals have internet access, they can manage collections using CatalogIt. They can easily browse, add photos—even from a phone’s camera—and edit collections data via mobile or desktop, across PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

For more information, visit www.catalogit.app.