Austin Peay State University provides limited number of laptops for students to go online

Clarksville, TN – Last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Coronavirus 9 Task Force developed a new Laptop Loan Program to provide laptop computers to students without computer access on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of computers are available. To request a laptop loan, visit https://govstech.apsu.edu/TDClient/2071/Portal/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=14868.

The University recently moved all classes, on all APSU campuses, fully online for the remainder of the spring semester. This move was made in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) social distancing guidelines, and the University’s COVID-19 Task Force is working on this and other initiatives to minimize the disruption to students.

The University has gathered laptops from labs and departments all across campus to provide for students. The APSU Advancement Office also developed the Govs Give Back Fund to provide urgent financial assistance for students, faculty and staff who have suffered severe economic, medical or similar hardships. To give to this fund, visit this link.

To request a laptop, students must have an Austin Peay State University student ID, a valid driver’s license, a state-issued ID card or a passport. Students will be notified via email when their laptop is available for pickup at the Austin Peay State University Woodward Library. The laptop loan is planned to expire at the end of the spring semester. As of Monday morning, March 23rd, more than 80 requests were made for laptops.

For information on Austin Peay State University’s response to the new coronavirus, visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

