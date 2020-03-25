Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #6

Nashville, TN – Today, Wednesday, March 24th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

Governor Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live each day this week at 3:00pm CT here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to coronavirus (COVID-19) updates which can be found here.

Key Updates

Tornado Disaster Recovery

FEMA has approved Tennessee’s disaster declaration for the remaining counties. All affected counties are now covered: Benton County, Carroll County, Davidson County, Putnam County, Smith County and Wilson County. Additional information can be found here.

Administration Actions

CDC Funding

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has pledged $10 million for Tennessee’s efforts to fight COVID-19. Tennessee has purchased additional testing capacity and supplies per guidance from the CDC.

In looking at the testing response of other states, Tennessee continues to be a proportional leader compared to states much larger in the region.

Child Care and Human Services

The Tennessee Department of Human Services has deployed on the $10 million emergency response and recovery grants for existing child care facilities. A church, gym, or non-profit can open an emergency temporary child care facility by registering with the Department of Human Services. Additional information can be found here.

Governor Lee has directed the Department of Human Services to personally reach out to each existing child care facility in the state to help organizations secure supplies.

Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 3/25)

Laboratory Type Positive Test Negative Tests Total State PH Lab 84 1,031 1,115 Non-State PH Lab 700 9,981 10,681 Total 784 11,012 11,796

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.

