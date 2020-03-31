Senator Marsha Blackburn Releases Coronavirus Resource Guide for Tennesseans

Nashville, TN – Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has released the following Coronavirus (COVID-19) resource guide for Tennesseans.

Our Tennessee Workforce: Have you recently been laid off, or has a reduction in compensation made it difficult to make ends meet?

Visit the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website to file for Unemployment Insurance and other forms of assistance: https://www.tn.gov/workforce/unemployment/apply-for-benefits.html.

Are you worried about making payroll?

The Paycheck Protection Program provides eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100% federally guaranteed loans to small employers who keep paying their employees during this emergency.

Do you have questions about new federal paid leave requirements related to the Coronavirus?

The U.S. Labor Department’s Fact Sheet for Employees: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-employee-paid-leave.

Questions and Answers: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-questions.

Tennessee Employers and Small Businesses

Need help to make payroll or to keep the lights on?

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations:

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

The IRS is extending payroll tax credits to eligible small and midsize businesses: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/treasury-irs-and-labor-announce-plan-to-implement-coronavirus-related-paid-leave-for-workers-and-tax-credits-for-small-and-midsize-businesses-to-swiftly-recover-the-cost-of-providing-coronavirus.

Questions about unemployment benefits?

Visit the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website:

https://www.tn.gov/workforce/unemployment/apply-for-benefits.html.

Questions about new federal paid leave requirements related to COVID-19?

The U.S. Labor Department’s Fact Sheet for Employers:

https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-employer-paid-leave.

Questions and Answers: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-questions.

Field Assistance Bulletin on the Labor Department’s 30-day non-enforcement policy:

https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/field-assistance-bulletins/2020-1.

Required Poster for Employers to Fulfill Notice Requirement:

https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/WHD/posters/FFCRA_Poster_WH1422_Non-Federal.pdf.

Additional information for businesses is available through the Small Business Administration.

Visit their website: https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources.

Our Health Care Workers

Are you a volunteer health care worker?

The CARES Act includes Senator Blackburn’s Good Samaritan clause to protect you from frivolous lawsuits as you volunteer during this public health emergency.

Federal Taxes and Rebate Checks

Questions about how COVID-19 affects your federal incomes taxes?

The IRS has delayed Tax Day until July 15th. Visit the IRS resource page for more information:

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus.

Questions about the immediate cash relief Tennesseans will receive?

The IRS will send recovery rebate checks to eligible Americans: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus.

Competitive Federal Grants

How will this pandemic affect federal grant applications and awards?

Check the awarding agency website for announcements and reach out to the agency regarding extensions and other inquires.

Visit our grants website to request support for your competitive federal grant application:

https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/grant-requests.

Education

What resources are available to help Tennessee students, graduates and schools?

Visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s COVID-19 resource page: https://www.ed.gov/coronavirus.

Living or Traveling Abroad

Are you abroad and need assistance from the U.S. State Department?

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP): https://step.state.gov/.

Contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, or call 1.888.407.4747 (U.S. & Canada) or 1.202.501.4444 (from overseas)

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html.

Are you considering traveling internationally?

The U.S. State Department has issued its highest level advisory, urging all U.S. citizens to avoid international travel: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/travel-advisory-alert-global-level-4-health-advisory-issue.html.

Are you considering traveling in the United States?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC( has issued guidance to consider before domestic travel:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.

The Volunteer Spirit

Looking to help your fellow Tennesseans during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is seeking personal protective equipment (PPE) donations from the private sector: https://www.tn.gov/tema/news/2020/3/23/private-sector-ppe-donations.html.

If you would like to donate, sell, or produce medical supplies and other goods for the federal government visit www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.

Tennesseans looking for volunteer opportunities and ideas can also visit

https://www.tn.gov/volunteer-tennessee/disaster-services/covid-19.html.

Still have questions? Our offices are ready to help you. Give us a call at 202.224.3344.

A sharable version of this resource guide is available here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics