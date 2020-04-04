Austin Peay State University Art + Design to hold Virtual Exhibition to celebrate Student Work

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design celebrates the end of the 2019-20 academic year with the 52nd Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition opens virtually on April 6th and runs through April 30th, 2020. All are invited to attend.

“Much like the rest of the country, this is a challenging time for all of us,” reads a statement from the department. “For our department, April is the month in the academic year that we get together with the community to celebrate the work of our students with our annual juried exhibition.

“The Department of Art + Design at Austin Peay State University is proud of our students and, in this time of social-distancing, wants to reward our outstanding student artists for their hard work and creativity,” the statement continues. “That’s why our gallery director, Michael Dickins, worked to find a way to present the work virtually.”

By using ArtSteps, and online gallery generator, Dickins was able to create a virtual gallery showcasing the work that was selected for this year’s exhibition. The exhibition can be entered through the APSU Department of Art + Design’s website: www.apsu.edu/art-design. The link goes live at 9:00am April 6th.

The 52nd Annual Student Juried Art Exhibition is professionally juried from outside Austin Peay State University, emulating the practice of real-world art shows. The exhibition showcases the best artwork produced by students during the past year and gives students the opportunity to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.

This year’s juror was Hallie Ringle. Hallie Ringle is the Hugh Kahul Curator of Contemporary Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art where she’s curated Celestia Morgan: REDLINE and Barbie: Dreaming of a Female Future. She was formerly Assistant Curator at The Studio Museum in Harlem where she curated Maren Hassinger: Monuments, Firelei Baez: Joy Out of Fire, Fictions, Rico Gatson: Icons 2007–2017, Video Studio: Meeting Points, Palatable: Food and Contemporary Art, and Salon Style. She is a fall 2018 Andy Warhol Curatorial Fellow. She has a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.

This year’s exhibition features 48 works of art, chosen from 139 submissions, created by the following artists: Leigh Averitt, Hannah Bracey, Elissa Burgoyne, Rabia Dar, Dulce DelaRosa, Amanda Dudley, Barb Edwards, Jamie Erwin, Uyanga Ganzorig, Alexandria Geary, Paul Gibson, Shania Green, Adam Hart, rida basit khan, Joe Klass, Nina Lizura, Marissa Love, Rei Miller, Alex Nidiffer, Zelda Olsen, Kathryn Papenfuss, Kori Pegram, Sarah Potter, Savannah Shirley, Araya Smith, Hannah Smith, Sarah Spiller, Katherine Tolleson, Jolandra Townsend, Sadie Ushman, Peyton VanHook, Jeremy Vega, Hope Watkins, Amalia Wills and Jada Wilson.

The exhibition opens at 9:00am April 6th and runs 24/7 through April 30th. Unfortunately, there will not be an awards ceremony to celebrate the students in person, but awards will be announced and noted in the virtual gallery at 5:00am April 20th. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at *protected email* .

