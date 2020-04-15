Clarksville Gas and Water Department urges everyone to Call 811 before you dig to prevent Utility Damage

Clarksville, TN – April is National Safe Digging Month, and the Clarksville Gas & Water Department reminds homeowners and contractors that safe digging must be a priority to prevent damage to critical utility services — including internet and other communications lines — and to keep our community safe.

With many residents pursuing home improvement projects during this COVID-19 Coronavirus stay-at-home era, using Tennessee’s 811 free public safety service before digging will help residents avoid accidental damage to buried utility lines. Residents and contractors can simply call 811 or place an online request.

Whether you’re landscaping or installing a mailbox, deck or fence, each project requires calling 811. Digging without knowing the location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged.

“It’s crucial to keep in mind the importance of keeping the public safe and connected to critical services in all situations,” said Mark Riggins, Gas & Water General Manager.

“Calling 811 a few days before any planned digging project is critical to preventing gas, water or other utility service outages, and possible serious injuries. It’s easy to enjoy DIY activities during social distancing while also staying safe,” Riggins stated.

As part of National Safe Digging Month, Gas & Water encourages everyone to take the following steps when planning a digging project:

Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

Confirm that all lines have been marked.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

Everyone who calls 811 is connected to a local one-call notification center that will take the caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it’s permitted to begin digging carefully around the marked areas.

Visit www.call811.com, www.tenn811.com or https:www.cityofclarksville.com/232/Call-Before-You-Dig for complete information.

