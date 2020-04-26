B Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan deployment

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has announced the upcoming 2020 deployment to Afghanistan of B Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is proud to provide superior aviation support,” said Col. Matthew Weinshel, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. “Our Wings of Destiny Soldiers remain ready to accomplish any mission our nation asks of them. We look forward to building upon the success of the brigade and the 101st Airborne Division while working with our allies and partners.”

B Company “Pachyderms” will be attached to Task Force Ivy Eagle of 4th Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade, providing additional CH-47F Chinook aircraft and aircrews. 4th CAB will replace the 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Freedom Sentinel.

As one of the premier air assault companies in the conventional army, the “Pachyderms” Soldiers and CH-47F Chinook aircraft are prepared to conduct air movement and air assault operations in support of NATO and partnered forces in CENTCOM.

