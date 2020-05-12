|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 567 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, May 12th, 2020 Newer: Clarksville Police make arrests in Longhorn Steakhouse Shooting »
Austin Peay State University recipient of Best Paper Award for projecting enrollment growth through statistical analysis
Clarksville, TN – Five of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) administration and staff recently received the Southern Association of Institutional Research’s (SAIR) Best Paper Award. The award is given annually to a paper presented during SAIR’s conference in the fall.
Dr. Rex Gandy, provost; Dr. Lynne Crosby, vice provost and associate vice president for Academic Affairs; Dr. Andrew Luna, executive director, Decision Support and Institutional Research (DSIR); Sherry Kendrick, research analyst, DSIR; and Daniel Kasper, data scientist, DSIR, authored Enrollment Projection Using Markov Chains: Detecting “Leaky Pipes and the ‘Bulge in the Boa.’”
The article followed a statistical method for projecting enrollment growth based on the previous year’s enrollment numbers. Specifically, the article examined placing credit-hour production into six-hour groupings and determining which students within those groupings returned to Austin Peay State University.
“This is quite an honor,” said Luna who has won the award two additional times since 2003. “SAIR represents 15 states and hundreds of public, private, and two- and four-year institutions, so the competition is usually strong.”
As part of the recognition, recipients of SAIR’s Best Paper Award are invited to present the paper at the national Association for Institutional Research’s annual conference during the spring. Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus virus, the AIR Forum, scheduled for this month in New Orleans, has been canceled.
SectionsEducation
TopicsAndrew Luna, APSU, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Daniel Kasper, Lynne Crosby, Rex Gandy, Sherry Kendrick
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed