Clarksville Police make arrests in Longhorn Steakhouse Shooting
Clarksville, TN – On May 5th, 2020, Clarksville Police Detectives and Agents with the Special Operations Unit, along with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Tablack and Jackie Davis in connection with the homicides of James Ramsey and John Allgood.
The homicides occurred at LongHorn Steakhouse on June 5th, 2019.
Tablack and Davis were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of First Degree Premeditated Murder and one count of Reckless Endangerment (Use of a Deadly Weapon) each.
This is an ongoing investigation and further arrests are anticipated.
