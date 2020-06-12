Clarksville Downtown Market to hold Frontline Heroes Appreciation Day this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces that the Clarksville Downtown Market will host a Frontline Heroes Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 13th, 2020. Participating vendors will offer special discounts to frontline workers. The first 50 frontline workers to visit the Clarksville Parks and Recreation tent will receive a free Clarksville Downtown Market T-shirt.

In addition, everyone who visits the Clarksville Parks and Recreation tent will have an opportunity to win a $100.00 Walmart gift card.

“We’re excited to host our Frontline Heroes Appreciation Day this Saturday,” said Trey Stroud, Market Manager for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “Working the front lines during this pandemic has meant putting yourself at risk to take care of others.”

“We want those heroes to know just how much they mean to us.,” Stroud stated.

Clarksville Downtown Market Expands Hours

The Clarksville Downtown Market also will return to its traditional operating hours of 8:00am to 1:00pm due to increased attendance at Public Square says Stroud.

“We saw a wonderful turnout during our first weekend back at Public Square. Returning to our normal hours means even more time to enjoy the market.”

Visitors of the market should be aware that safety guidelines and restrictions will still be in effect:

Waiting lines will be marked with signage to promote 6 feet of distance between patrons.

Caution tape will be placed in front of all vendor tents to promote 6 feet of distance between vendors and patrons.

Two entrances will be available — at the corner of Franklin Street and Public Square, and at Main and First streets. Multiple exits will be available.

Staff will be on-site to limit the number of patrons in the market. Only 300 patrons will be allowed inside at a time.

Vendors will be required to wear a face cover, and patrons are strongly encouraged to wear them.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

The award-winning Clarksville Downtown Market is in its 11th year.

It opens at 8:00am every Saturday from May 16th through September 26th.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

