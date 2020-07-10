Ford recalls over 2,000,000 vehicles because Doors May Open While Driving

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2011-2014 Fiesta, 2013-2014 Fusion, 2015 Mustang, 2013-2015 Escape and C-Max, 2012-2015 Focus, 2014-2016 Transit Connect, 2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ, and 2015 MKC vehicles.

A door that is not securely latched could open while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of injury to a vehicle occupant.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V331000

Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

Components: Latches/Locks/Linkages

Potential Number of Units Affected: 2,147,323

MAKE MODEL YEAR FORD C-MAX 2013-2015 FORD ESCAPE 2013-2015 FORD FIESTA 2011-2014 FORD FOCUS 2012-2015 FORD FUSION 2013-2014 FORD MUSTANG 2015 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT 2014-2016 LINCOLN MKC 2015 LINCOLN MKZ 2013-2014

Summary

These vehicles were previously recalled and repaired under recalls 15V-246, 16V-643 or 17V-210, however the repair may not have been completed properly. A component within the door latches may break making the doors difficult to latch and/or leading the driver or a passenger to believe a door is securely closed when, in fact, it is not.

Remedy

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the latch date codes to confirm if the repair was done correctly, and replace the side door latches if necessary, free of charge. Owners will also have the option to inspect their own vehicle’s door latches and enter the date codes into a website to determine if the latches are correct.

This recall is expected to begin July 20th, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1.866.436.7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S30.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

