Visit Clarksville Board Names Officers; Two New Members

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville, the marketing organization that promotes the community as a travel destination, announces that Ginna Holleman, vice president of marketing at Fortera Credit Union, will serve as chair of its board of directors for a one year term beginning July 1st, 2020.

A Clarksville-Montgomery County resident of 32 years, Holleman is an alumna of Austin Peay State University (APSU) and has been actively engaged in community impact and non-profit leadership.

She formerly served as chief executive officer of United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region, is a graduate of Leadership Clarksville and Leadership CMCSS, and is a member of the current class of Leadership Middle Tennessee. Holleman also serves as chair-elect of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council.

Matt Cunningham, manager of Old Glory Distilling, was named chair-elect to serve as chair in the 2021-22 program year.

Kyle Luther, senior vice president of commercial lending at First Advantage Bank, completed a term as chair on June 30th, 2020, and will remain on the board as immediate past chair.

“Chairing the Visit Clarksville Board of Directors has been a great experience,” said Luther. “I’ve learned a lot, enjoyed it, and look forward to staying involved,”

Two individuals were appointed to serve on the board of directors. Luci Armitstead, a local family business owner and John Rudolph, vice president of commercial lending at F&M Bank will each serve three-year terms.

Completing terms of service to the board on June 30 were Tom Kane, president and CEO of Fortera Credit Union, and Britney Campbell, senior vice president of marketing and public relations at Legends Bank.

Despite the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and travel bans, Visit Clarksville recruited or hosted 39 events to Clarksville-Montgomery County during the past program year, including group tour buses, conferences, and sports events. These events brought over 23,790 visitors who spent $8.5 million on lodging, food, transportation and miscellaneous shopping. Nearly $11 million of event revenue was lost for Clarksville-Montgomery County between late March and June 30th.

The annual Welcome Home Veterans Celebration, normally held each September, has been canceled for 2020.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the tourism organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. They are funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax.

